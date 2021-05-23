Syverson Strege & Co Sells 500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.88. 27,312,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

