Syverson Strege & Co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Syverson Strege & Co cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 278,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

