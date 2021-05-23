Syverson Strege & Co Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 58,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,221,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,449,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,632,000 after purchasing an additional 802,904 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,252,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

