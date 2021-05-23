Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. 4,025,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

