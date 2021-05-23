Swiss National Bank Purchases 30,200 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $618,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

