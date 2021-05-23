Swiss National Bank Has $2.72 Billion Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,245,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,723,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.41. The company has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

