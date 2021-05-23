Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of ServiceNow worth $375,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,350. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 625.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

