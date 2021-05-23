Swiss National Bank Buys 315,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,044,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $881,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

