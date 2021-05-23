Swiss National Bank Acquires 20,700 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $428,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $81,361,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Shares of DE traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.75. 3,614,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

