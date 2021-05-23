Swiss National Bank Acquires 10,632 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $1,067,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $246.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

