SVB Leerink Cuts 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Price Target to $65.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

MASS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 131,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $116,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

