Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $18.61. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 1,737 shares traded.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

