SuperLauncher Reaches Market Cap of $635,003.12 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $635,003.12 and $111,740.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00395544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00181405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00683242 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

