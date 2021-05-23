SuperFarm Hits Market Capitalization of $48.48 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 69.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00510557 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015100 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

