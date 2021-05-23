Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $36.86.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

