Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

