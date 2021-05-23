Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 38,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

