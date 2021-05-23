Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 18,627 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

