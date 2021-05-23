Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,783 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of YETI worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock worth $8,153,178. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

