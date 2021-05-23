Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

