Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

ORCL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 8,628,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,604,127. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

