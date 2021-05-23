Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

