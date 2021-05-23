Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.71 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

ABT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

