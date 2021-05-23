Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 529 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

PSA traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.73. 719,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.19. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

