Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,828.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.65 or 0.00909518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.