Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $47,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,307. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

