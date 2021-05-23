Sturgeon Ventures LLP Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 2.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.85. 1,615,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.46 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

