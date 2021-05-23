Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys 1,816 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 1.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.46. 1,351,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

