Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,260. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

