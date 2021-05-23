Stipend Trading Up 2.6% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $825,003.90 and approximately $36.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.13 or 1.00233601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.46 or 0.01018751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00469299 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00326124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

