Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Sells 9,600 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 1.8% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the period.

ASND traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.23. 133,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 6,110.01%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

