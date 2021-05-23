Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Lowers Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for about 5.0% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 296,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.