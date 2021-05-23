Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.87 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

