Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.55. 30,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,297. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

