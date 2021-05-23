Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes $15.08 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,080,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.45% of Proto Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE PRLB traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 972,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.