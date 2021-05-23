Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 58,927 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,927 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. 1,532,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

