Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 156,351 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,171 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,492,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.