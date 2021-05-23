Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

