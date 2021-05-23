Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. 954,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,723. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

