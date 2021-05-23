Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

