StakedZEN (STZEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.16 or 0.00204903 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $725.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00405788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00185672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.43 or 0.00731840 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

