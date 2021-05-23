Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAVE. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 2,439,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,982. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.