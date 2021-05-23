Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $926.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $926.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $766.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

NYSE SPR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,376. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

