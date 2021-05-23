Spire Wealth Management Makes New $48,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

