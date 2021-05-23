Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 142.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.57 ($1.86).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital cut Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON SPI traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 190 ($2.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.60. The firm has a market cap of £762.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

