Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The company has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

