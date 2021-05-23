SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

