Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,318 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.41. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

