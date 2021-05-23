Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

