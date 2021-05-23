Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 6,317,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

